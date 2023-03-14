Fuel and energy, electric power, industry and agriculture – on the agenda of the meeting of Kyrgyzstan Ambassador with the Turkmen Deputy Prime Ministers

Last week, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan A.Madmarov met with Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan A.Begliev (oil and gas complex), B.Annamamedov (electric power, construction, industry), and A.Yazmyradov (agriculture), as well as the Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan, co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Turkmen Commission on trade, economic, scientific-technical and humanitarian cooperation of Rejepmyradov.

According to the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the specified spheres, the progress of the implementation of the Turkmen-Kyrgyz agreements and the promotion of the draft bilateral documents being considered by the parties.

Ambassador Madmarov stressed the need to intensify the activities of the joint commission, as well as expand the formats of bilateral cooperation.

The parties reaffirmed their intention to further promote cooperation between the competent ministries and departments of the two countries and maintain regular contacts. ///nCa, 14 March 2023