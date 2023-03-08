Glittering waters, serene sky, enchanting beaches of Awaza say Happy Women’s Day to All

Elvira Kadyrova, Raviliya Kadyrova, Ramilya Delmuhametova

Awaza is more than just a tourist zone at the Caspian beaches of Turkmenistan. It is a dear friend, a wonderful friend.

Its glittering waters, serene sky, and enchanting beaches are always there like a trusted friend.

Awaza never fails us. When we just need the company of a friend without the obligation to carry a conversation back and forth, Awaza is there for us. When we want to confide, Awaza lends an attentive ear. When we are happy, Awaza tells us how to articulate our happiness in delightful ways. It enthralls us, It fascinates us; endlessly.

And, it always holds that certain hue of being exotic – the enticing, inimitable mystery that is unique to Awaza.

Awaza absorbs and reflects our moods. On this International Women’s Day we are presenting some pictures of Awaza that we took recently. We hope they will resonate with you, interact with you, and match your mood. ///nCa, 8 March 2023