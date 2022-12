National Tourist Zone Awaza, Turkmenistan, 14 December 2022:





President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkiye met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan

(photo source – official websites of presidents of Turkiye and Azerbaijan, TDH)