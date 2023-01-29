Delegation of Russian parliamentarians pays a visit to Turkmenistan

On 29-30 January 2023, the delegation of the State Duma (the lower house of the Russian parliament) headed by Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will pay a visit to Turkmenistan.

According to the press service of the State Duma, the delegation will have a meeting in the Parliament of Turkmenistan during the visit. Russian and Turkmen lawmakers will discuss new formats of inter-parliamentary cooperation for the development of bilateral relations.

On 2 November 2022, Vyacheslav Volodin met with the head of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Moscow.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the issues of intensifying the inter-parliamentary dialogue. In particular, the initiative to form a parliamentary dimension of cooperation between the Caspian countries was considered.

They also discussed cooperation in the field of education, including the establishment of the Russian-Turkmen University in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 29 January 2023