Turkmen delegation acquainted with digitalization experience of Russian Federal Tax service

Deputy Head of the Federal Tax Service of Russia Yulia Shepeleva and Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Serdar Joraev signed a Memorandum on technical cooperation in the field of tax administration.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 12th meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Turkmen Commission on Economic Cooperation.

It provides for the exchange of experience between the tax agencies of the two countries, coordination at the international level, the implementation of joint projects and other initiatives by agreement of the parties.

The day before the Turkmen delegation met with the head of the Federal Tax Service of Russia Daniil Egorov. Turkmen experts were acquainted with the Tax Service’s digital system and automated tax administration technologies. They particularly got interested in data delivery platform, which allows information to be transmitted for use in the activities of other state entities.

The possibilities of the tax monitoring system and prospects for the development of electronic document management in cooperation with the largest industry taxpayers were also presented.

The head of the Department of Registration and Accounting of Taxpayers of the Federal Tax Service of Russia told about the work of the service “State Online Business Registration”, which allows to create a legal entity online in one day.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed hope for a long-term and fruitful partnership. ///nCa, 9 December 2022