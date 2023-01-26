Uzbekistan to build 250 micro hydropower units in massive drive to achieve energy security

Uzbekistan is taking several steps simultaneously to meet its electricity requirements. These include a string of solar and wind powerhouses and nuclear energy plant.

Together with this, there plans to build 250 micro hydropower units at suitable locations across the country.

This year, seven hydro plants and 10 micro hydroelectric plants with total capacity of 197 MW are scheduled to be commissioned in Uzbekistan. In addition, work to implement eight prospective projects and construct 50 micro hydroelectric plants with capacity of 438 MW are set to commence, reports Hydro Review.

The president of Uzbekistan, attending the briefing, pointed out the high potential of the hydropower sector and instructed to substantially increase its capacities. To this end, 250 prospective sites for the construction of micro hydropower plants have been selected. According to calculations, new micro hydroelectric power stations will be able to generate 675 million kWh of electricity and save 200 million cubic meters of gas per year.

In the hydropower sector over the past few years, 27 projects worth $500 million have been implemented, adding capacity of 260 MW. The cumulative capacity of stations in the Uzbekhydroenergo system has exceeded 2,000 MW.

What are micro-hydropower systems?

Micro-hydropower systems are small hydropower plants that have an installed power generation capacity of less than 100 kilowatts (kW). Many micro-hydropower systems operate “run of river,” which means that no large dams or water storage reservoirs are built and no land is flooded. The majority of these systems only use a fraction of the available stream flow to generate power, and this has little environmental impact.

Micro-hydropower provides

an economical and renewable source of electricity

excellent reliability and proven technology

low maintenance costs and a long life – 20 to 30 years

Micro-hydropower systems are ideal for remote off-grid residential homes, cottages, ranches, lodges, camps, parks, small communities and First Nations communities. These systems can also be used to connect to the grid in a net-metering arrangement. /// nCa, 26 January 2023 [Image credit GE/NRCAN]