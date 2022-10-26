Elvira Kadyrova

Uzbekistan will import 4 billion kwh of electricity from Turkmenistan. The statement came from the press secretary of the President of Uzbekistan Sherzod Asadov.

The official said that during the visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan, the countries agreed to cooperate in the energy sector. The parties inked a memorandum in the field of cooperation in the electric power sector.

The document provides for cooperation such as training of experts in the field of energy, efficient use of joint facilities.

Turkmenistan supplies electric energy to Uzbekistan on the basis of the deal, stroke between the companies “Turkmenenergo” and “National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan” in November 2019.

Despite its own electricity production, Uzbekistan’s most existing power plants require modernization, raisning the cost of generation.

In addition, the energy import eases the country’s the energy deficit, which is estimated at 6-7 billion kWh per year.

The demand of the growing economy of Uzbekistan is covered partially at the expense of imported electricity.

The prices for the supply of Turkmen electricity and current supplies are not disclosed. However, in October 2021, the parties signed a one-year additional agreement for the supply of electricity – that is, until the end of 2022 – with tariffs from 2019 remaining. This indicates the commercial profitability of importing Turkmen electricity for the Uzbek side.

Moreover, Uzbekistan is a transit country for Turkmen electricity export to Kyrgyzstan. ///nCa, 26 October 2022