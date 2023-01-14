Official launch ceremony of 2023 as International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace will take place on 27 January 2023

The official launch ceremony of 2023 as the International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace will take place on 27 January 2023, informs the website of the UN mission at the United Nations.

The year 2023 was declared as the International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, according to the resolution 77/32 of the United Nations General Assembly at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the website says.

Turkmenistan underlines that the initiative directly correlates with the United Nations Secretary-General’s “New Agenda for Peace”, which includes reducing global strategic risks, investing in conflict prevention and peacemaking, and supporting regional preventive measures.

The official ceremony will take place on 27 January 2023 in a hybrid format, with the participation of representatives from the UN Member States, relevant international and regional organizations and civil society, concluded the website of the Turkmen mission at the United Nations. /// nCa, 14 January 2023