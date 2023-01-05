Türkiye will host a series of theater festivals

The Turkish Embassy in Turkmenistan has announced a series of international theater festivals to be held in six cities of Türkiye:

10th International Theater Festival of the Balkan Countries “Balkan Breeze” – Bursa, 4-18 March 2023

A “Balkan Countries Theaters Festival” is organized in Bursa every year in spring lead by Turkish State Theaters, in which leading theater groups of Balkan countries that contributed to the art of theater, an opportunity will also be provided for the famous theater groups of the world as well.

Bursa International Balkan Countries Theatre Festival will also serve as an important bridge that constitutes the solid foundations of international relations. There are common feelings, rich tastes of separations, loves, longings, sufferings and happiness of Bosnian, Macedonian, Albanian, Croatian, Serbian, Greek, and Bulgarian, who lived side by side for many years.

Application form is available here: https://www.newscentralasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/BURSA-BALKAN-FEST-2023-EN-1.doc

18th “Little ladies, Little gentlemen” International Children’s theatre festival – Ankara, 25-30 April 2023

The festival is timed to a significant date – It was on April 23rd, 1920, during the War of Independence, that the Grand National Assembly met in Ankara, and laid down the foundations of a new, an independent, a secular and a modern republic from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire. He dedicated the day to the children, and entrusted in the hands of the youth the protection of this sovereignty and independence.

Since 1979, the children of Türkiye have shared this national holiday with the children of the world.

Since its foundation in 1949, Turkish State Theatre pays special attention to plays for children, and includes them in its repertoire. That is why the General Directorate for State Theaters of Türkiye contributes to the celebration of Children’s Day by organizing the festival “Little Ladies, Little Gentlemen”,

40 countries of the world have already participated in the festival, including Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Singapore, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Germany, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Israel, Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, France, Switzerland, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Slovenia, England, Cuba, Ukraine, China, Chile, Luxembourg, Croatia, Kosovo, Poland, Canada, Czech Republic, Georgia, Greece and the USA.

Application form is available here: https://www.newscentralasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Ankara-LLLG-Application-Form-2023.doc

Turkish State Theatres – Sabanci 24th International Theatre Festival – Adana, 28 April -30 May 2023

Adana, the fourth largest city of Türkiye, is at the same time the center of Çukurova. This city warms ones heart with all the colors of nature it brings together at the lower slopes of the Taurus Mountains; different shades of orange, and the clear blue of Mediterranean, along with a yellow that radiates warmth. Many activities carried out throughout the year nurtures the art and cultural veins of the social life. State Theaters’ Sabanci International Theater Festival that is organized every year, along with Altinkoza Film Festival and Altinkoza International Art Festival, all have great importance with the attributes they have.

State Theaters’ Sabancı International Adana Theater Festival, the 24th of which will be organized this year, was initiated in 1998 by the cooperation of Sakip Sabanci, world renown industrialist who was honored with a Legion d’honneur medal and Sabanci Trust, a Sabanci Family establishment and since then its progress has continued.

There have been 120 foreign companies from various countries such as France, Bulgaria,

Greece, UK, Tatarstan, Macedonia, India Japan, Germany, Serbia, Montenegro, Cuba, Russia, Australia,Italy,USA,Romania,Egypt,Switzerland,Denmark,Kyrgyzstan,Israel,Slovenia,Poland,Georgia,Korea,Moldova,Belgium,China, İran, Nederland’s, Kosovo, Spain, 150 private theater companies, 25 Municipality Theater troupes, 72 State Theater troupes have all together staged 284 different plays and 750 performances. The festival reached 1.200.000 audiences since 1998.

Application form is available here: https://www.newscentralasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ADANA-FEST-Aplication-Form-2023-ENG.doc

23rd “International Black sea Theatre Festival” – Trabzon, 15-30 May 2023

The festival is also organized by the General Directorate for State Theaters of Türkiye.

The festival has hosted more than 200 companies since 2006 and has expanded its scope with different groups from other countries in recent years. The purpose aimed at festival is to build a mutual way for joint projects by providing an exchange of directors, actors/actresses and technical staff to improve the multicultural understanding and bilateral cooperation. Applications are accepted until 20 January 2023.

Application form is available here: https://www.newscentralasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Trabzon-Blacksea-Festival-Form-2023.doc

15th Konya International Theater Festival “A Thousand Breaths, One Voice” – 20-30 May 2023

As the first international theatre oriented event of the region, the purpose of the festival is to take a step forward towards establishing future cooperation between Turkish State Theaters-The National Theatre of Türkiye and foreign groups from different countries.

Beside their main theatre performances, groups can also propose workshops and outdoor performances like street theatre, street events, dance show events and or concerts etc.

The mysterious spirit of the past is felt everywhere in Konya: from ancient times to the era of the Hittite Kingdom, Lydia, Persia, Alexander the Great and the Roman Empire.

Application form is available here: https://www.newscentralasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/APPLICATION-FORM-KONYA-2023.doc

13th Antalya International Theater Festival – 17-27 May 2023

As the first international theatre oriented event of the region, the purpose of the festival is to take a step forward towards establishing future cooperation between Turkish State Theaters-The National Theatre of Turkey and foreign groups from different countries.

The Festival also aims at building contacts for joint projects by providing an exchange of directors, actors/actresses and technical staff to improve the multicultural understanding and bilateral cooperation.

Application form is available here: https://www.newscentralasia.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Antalya-Fest-Form-2023EN.doc

///nCa, 5 January 2023