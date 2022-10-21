Applications For Teknofest 2023 Technology Competitions Have Started

The excitement of TEKNOFEST, the only festival whose feet do not touch the ground, has started again.

Applications are open for the Technology Competitions of TEKNOFEST 2023, which will be held in Istanbul, the capital of civilizations, on the 100th anniversary of Türkiye!

Under the leadership of the Turkish Technology Foundation and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of Türkiye, the TEKNOFEST-2023 Aviation and Technology Festival will be held in Istanbul on the territory of the Ataturk Airport from April 30 to May 6, 2023.

TEKNOFEST, which aims to increase Türkiye’s human resources trained in science and engineering by raising awareness about technology and science in the whole society, has 41 different technology competitions this year, all of which are built on the technologies of the future with the biggest awards in Turkey’s history.

To share the excitement of TEKNOFEST and to realize the National Technology Initiative, you can apply from the link below.

https://www.teknofest.org/en/competitions/ – for detailed information and application.

https://cdn.teknofest.org/media/upload/userFormUpload/APPLICATION_GUIDE-2023_qewVU.pdf – for the Application Guide.

Application deadline to compete in TEKNOFEST 2023 is NOVEMBER 20! ///nCa, 21 October 2022 (in cooperation of Turkish Embassy in Ashgabat)