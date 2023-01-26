Chinese-Uzbek joint venture to produce electric vehicles

The UzAuto of Uzbekistan and the BYD of China have registered a joint venture in Uzbekistan for the production and sale of NEVs (New Energy Vehicles).

BYD is the global market leader in NEVs, which are also called EVs (Electric Vehicles).

According to the Uzbek website Podrobno.uz, “BYD Uzbekistan Factory is the first joint venture of the Chinese electric vehicle giant outside the PRC, which was made possible thanks to the production achievements of the Uzbek automotive industry.”

https://podrobno.uz/cat/economic/uzauto-i-byd-zaregistrirovali-v-uzbekistane-sp-po-proizvodstvu-i-prodazhe-avto-na-novykh-istochnikakh/

It is understood that in line with the deletion policy, the Uzbek side will gradually increase the capacity to produce parts locally.

BYD —– https://www.byd.com/us

UzAuto —– https://uzautomotors.com/

There are also the plans to market popular models of PHEVs (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles) of BYD, that can run 1000 km on a single charge and single refuelling.

The models selected for the Uzbek market:

BYD Chazor 05 DMi (hybrid type)

BYD Song Plus DMi (hybrid and electric vehicle)

BYD Han (electric vehicle)

It must be noted that in terms of sales, BYD has already overtaken Tesla to become the number one in the world market. Tesla sold 1.25 million units in 2022 where BYD sold 1.86 million units. /// nCa, 26 January 2023