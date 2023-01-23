Uzbekistan sold $1.07 billion worth of gas to China in 2022

In 2022, the volume of gas supply from Uzbekistan to China through the pipeline amounted to 1.07 billion dollars, which is 33.9% more than in 2021. “Gazeta.uz” paid attention to the information of the General Customs Department of the People’s Republic of China .

Export value increased by 33.9% compared to 2021 ($799 million).

At the same time, according to the Statistics Agency under the President of Uzbekistan , Uzbekistan exported gas worth 910.9 million dollars in 12 months. Kyrgyzstan reported that it imported gas worth about 5.2 million dollars from Uzbekistan . Thus, a large part of Uzbekistan’s gas (about 905.7 million dollars) is directed to China.

At the same time, the statistical data of the Chinese side is 18.2% more than that of Uzbekistan. “Gazeta.uz” previously reported on the differences in gas statistics . Especially, if in December, according to the Statistics Agency, Uzbekistan exported gas for only 39.6 million dollars, the Chinese side reported gas imports worth 114.2 million dollars.

The agency also reported that Uzbekistan did not export gas in December, while China imported gas worth 40.1 million dollars.

In response to this, Minister of Energy Zhurabek Mirzamahmudov emphasized that China included the price of Turkmen gas transit service through Uzbekistan in its statistical data .

Among the countries that sell pipeline gas to China, Turkmenistan is still the leader with the supply of $10.25 billion (+51%).

Russia is in second place, followed by Myanmar (increased by 1.3% to 1.43 billion dollars), Kazakhstan (decreased by 4% to 1.08 billion dollars) and Uzbekistan. ///nCa, 23 January 2023