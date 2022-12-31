Ilham Park in Ashgabat – Evening of 30 December 2022 – Part 1

Ilham Park is a popular, all-weather place for the people to take a walk and relax.

It is more than a park – it is a summary of the history of Turkmen people. There are sculptures and statues of the great statesmen, thinkers, philosophers, scientists, writers, poets and other noteworthy people from the ancient past to the recent times. Together, their contribution constitutes the shared heritage of the Turkmen people in particular and the people of the Greater Central Asia in general.

Ilham Park is also one of the dozens of points in Ashgabat where the municipality has arranged New Year trees, general illumination and sound system for concerts as part of the festivities ushering in the year 2023.

On the evening of 30 December 2022, as on every evening since 15 December 2022, Ilham Park was an interesting place to visit.

Here are some pictures:

Some more pictures will be presented a few hours later.