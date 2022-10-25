Tashkent Park to teleport you from Ashgabat to Uzbekistan

Tamir Shakirov

On 21 October, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev inaugurated the Tashkent Park in Ashgabat.

Visiting the park, you may take a lot of stunning selfies, learn about the miniature sights of the Uzbek capital’s landmarks, and experience the captivating Uzbek culture.

Walking in the fresh air, of course, whets the appetite. An oriental Teahouse, available to park visitors, will allow to make a small gastronomic tour to Uzbekistan. Well, time to enjoy Uzbek pilaf and chorba!

There is a playground with swings, a carousel, slides, and other amusements for kids pleasure and fun in the eco-park.

It is evident that landscape architects have worked on the entire park’s territory, bringing sophistication and elegance to the green spaces.

We advise you, friends, to visit Tashkent Park and see everything with your own eyes!

///nCa, 24 October 2022