In front of Circus in Ashgabat — Evening of 31 December 2022 31/12/2022 By Admin The ground in front of the circus building in Ashgabat is one of the points where the New Year festivities are taking place. The people are gathering and a live concert is taking place. Here are some pictures of the early crowd: