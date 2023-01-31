News Central Asia (nCa)

Economy of Uzbekistan – January-December 2022 – Four Infographics

Here are four infographics about the state of economy of Uzbekistan for the period January-December 2022. They have been taken from a pamphlet issued by the State Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Statistics.

/// nCa, 31 January 2023

 

