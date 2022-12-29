Flydubai to resume flights to Ashgabat from 23 January 2023, announces new fares

The Dubai-based carrier has announced that it will resume flights to Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) from 23 January 2023.

According to the website of FlyDubai, the flights between Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and Ashgabat International Airport (ASB) will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

More details at Flydubai website – https://news.flydubai.com/

Return Business Class fares from DXB to ASB start from AED 7,350 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 2,430. Return Business Class fares from ASB to DXB start from USD 2,000 and Economy Class Lite fares start from USD 660. /// nCa, 29 December 2022