Uzbekistan plans to nearly triple the storage of its main underground storage of natural gas

Uzbekistan is planning to increase the capacity of its largest underground Gazli Gas Storage located in the Bukhara region, informs the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

The Gazli Gas Storage can currently hold 3 billion cubic meters of gas. This capacity will be raised to 4.5 billion cubic meters next year and within a period of 2-3 years it will be brought to 8 billion cubic meters.

Uzbekistan has two underground gas storage facilities, this one in the Bukhara region, and the other in the Khojaabad district in the Andijan region.

The storage facilities are filled in the summer months when there is comparatively less consumption of gas and are used to add to the pipeline volumes during the winter when the consumption increases because of the heating requirements. /// nCa, 25 December 2022