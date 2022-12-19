Turkmenistan recorded an increase in container traffic

During the period from January to November 2022, the volume of container traffic through Turkmenistan increased by 41% compared to the same period last year, reported the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

According to customs statistics, container traffic increased by 157% in 2021.

Ensuring favorable conditions for the transportation of goods in containers is one of the most important tasks in the activities of the State Customs Service.

Since 2020, in accordance with the amendments to the Customs Code of Turkmenistan, the definition of “vehicle” includes the concept of “container”. Previously, this term was used in the meaning of “multi-turn packaging”.

In 2021, the National Parliament of Turkmenistan considered and adopted the Laws “On Accession to the Customs Convention on Containers” and “On accession to the Convention on Customs Treatment of Pool Containers used in International Transport”.

Thus, concrete steps have been taken to create favorable conditions for ensuring the efficient movement of goods across national borders.

The Customs Service also notes the powerful capacity of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, located along the international transit corridors “Lapis Lazuli” and Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA).

There is a container terminal on the territory of the port, which is engaged in the transit of goods arriving by rail, road and air transport. There are all conditions for handling 400 thousand of containers annually. ///nCa, 18 December 2022