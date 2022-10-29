Russia launches a regular container service through Turkmenistan

JSC “Russian Railways Logistics” has launched a regular container train on the eastern branch of the international transport corridor “North – South”.

On 24 October, a container train consisting of 31 forty-foot containers set off from Chekhov station near Moscow.

The train will transit through Kazakhstan to Sarakhs station on the Turkmen-Iranian border.

Containers in Sarakhs will be reloaded from track 1520 to 1435. The goods will next travel through Iran to Bandar Abbas port, where it will be put onto a ship and transported by sea to the destinations specified by the customers.

On 27 October, the train was accepted by Kazakhstan Railways. According to the timetable, the arrival of the train at the border of Turkmenistan and Iran is scheduled for October 31. On the way back, the train will deliver the goods to Russia.

According to the company, this transportation gives rise to a regular export-import route along the eastern branch of the ITC “North – South” with a frequency of departures once a month.

Russian Railways Logistics plans to increase the frequency of container train departures in this direction in the near future.

According to preliminary estimates, by 2025, the total export traffic from Russia along the eastern route of the North–South corridor may exceed 5 million tons per year.

Oleg Belozerov, General Director – Chairman of the Management Board of JSC “Russian Railways,” recently held a series of negotiations in Ashgabat to discuss the development of the eastern branch of the North – South railway.///nCa, 29 October 2022