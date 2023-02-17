Turkmenistan provides benefits for TIR cargo transportation

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has integrated the TIR-EPD information system with the ASYCUDA World customs information system.

TIR-EPD was developed by the International Road Transport Union (IRU) and operates in accordance with the Customs Convention on the International Carriage of Goods under Cover of TIR Carnets (1975).

Currently, on the basis of preliminary electronic data received through the TIR-EPD information system, customs declarations are processed automatically and free of charge in the ASYCUDA World information system, without using the services of a customs broker, the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan reports.

In addition, Customs control of vehicles engaged in international freight services using TIR Carnets is carried out on a priority basis through Green Corridors at Customs posts located at checkpoints across the state border. ///nCa, 17 February 2023