National Day of Qatar celebrated in Ashgabat

The Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Turkmenistan Hamad bin Rashid Al-Athba hosted a celebration on Saturday, 17 December 2022, to mark the National Day of Qatar.

During his welcoming speech Ambassador Hamad Bin Rashid Al-Athba stressed that “the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan possess old and deep fraternal relations, and there is a common desire of the two countries to develop this good and solid relationship, to support cooperation in political, economic, commercial, cultural and sports fields, and we look forward to further development of these relations up to highest level.”

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atdayev attended the reception as a guest of honor from Turkmen government.

Here is the unofficial translation of the text of the speech of the Ambassador Hamad bin Rashid AL-Athba on the occasion:

In the name of God, the Gracious and the Merciful.

Your Excellency,

Batyr Atdaev, Deputy Prime Minister for Trade, Services and Private Sector Affairs.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear guests.

Today we’ve gathered here to celebrate together the National Day of the State of Qatar, which was established as a state by the entity, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, may God have mercy on him, on this date in the year 1878.

On this occasion, we raise the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State (may God protect him), and to His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani (may God protect him), who continued the path of glory, honor and development, and they led the renaissance march to build a Qatari society capable of facing challenges and building a promising future.

The State of Qatar has succeeded in establishing the basic principles for achieving its goals and ambitions domestically. Science was chosen as the starting point for a new renaissance. The State of Qatar has established a scientific approach that stems from modernity as a vision and concept, while not forgetting the traditions and culture of the Qatari people.

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear guests.

For every citizen of Qatar, National Day is a noble and beloved event that demonstrates the cohesion and unity of the people of Qatar, reflects the glory, pride in the homeland, and loyalty to the ancestors who left eternal memory by sacrificing their lives, causes pride in the wise leadership of the His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the State, may God protect him, leading the march of achievements, development and a bright future, emphasizes the high status of the State of Qatar in the world, which is rising higher and higher, while our country is becoming stronger and stronger, more progressive, prosperous, developed and stable.

The slogan of the current year “Our Unity is the Source of Our Strength” is an excerpt from the speech of His Highness the Emir, which is an affirmation of the Qatari people’s approach based on solidarity, cohesion, and unity to face challenges and achieve goals. The two events constitute an opportunity to highlight the unity and culture of the people of Qatar to the world, as visitors to Qatar during this period learn about the bright aspects of our history and culture and the extent of our belief in civilized interaction with other cultures and our pride in our Arab and Islamic values.

The final of the 2022 World Cup, which our country hosted for 28 days, through which Qatar convinced the whole world of its ability to organize major international events, with a resounding success that amazed everyone, and made those pens that were questioning Qatar’s ability to organize this world championship now talk about this. The great achievement, and this unique organization, convinced all those who visited Qatar that this version is the greatest, well secure, and best organization that promoted tolerance and values.

The World Cup showed the cultural identity of the State of Qatar, in addition to its economic, security and administrative capabilities, and its clear achievements in all fields.

We are grateful for the support and praise for our success in organizing this great global humanitarian event, and we affirm that this unique and inspiring experience belongs to humanity as a whole.

The World Cup in Qatar brought together all people and confirmed that the world can unite to face the major challenges that threaten humanity as a whole.

Excellencies,

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear guests.

The foreign policy of the State of Qatar is based on mutual respect among countries, promoting common interests, non-interference in the affairs of others, and condemning violence and terrorism, and reinforced with soft and calm diplomacy to consolidate these principles.

The State of Qatar, with its various mediations, has contributed to drawing the path towards peace, stability and development in many countries at the regional and international levels. It has strengthened international peace and security through mediation aimed at resolving disputes by peaceful means and supporting development and stability projects in various countries.

The State of Qatar, as a reliable international partner, believes in supporting collective initiatives and multilateral action and is always proactive in responding to global crises such as food security, energy, the Covid-19 pandemic, and many others.

With regard to our two friendly countries, the State of Qatar and Turkmenistan possess old and deep fraternal relations, and there is a common desire of the two countries to develop this good and solid relationship, to support cooperation in political, economic, commercial, cultural and sports fields, and we look forward to further development of these relations up to highest level.

We commend the historic visit of His Excellency Serdar Berdimuhamedov, the Honorable President of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar on the 3rd of December, to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the State of Qatar, in response to the invitation of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State “May God protect him”. During this visit, the leaders of the two countries had a meeting at Khalifa International Stadium and considered the issues of cooperation between the two countries and ways to further development of these relations.

