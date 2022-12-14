Avaza summit in Turkmenistan-Türkiye-Azerbaijan format wrapped up with the signing of six documents (UPDATED with pictures)

A trilateral summit with the participation of the heads of state of Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan wrapped up in Avaza.

According to TDH agency, the summit led to the signing of the following package of documents:

Joint Statement of the First Summit of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye. Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on trade and economic cooperation; Framework program on cooperation in the field of science, education and culture for 2023-2025 between the Government of Turkmenistan, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye; Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan, the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the establishment of a joint Advisory Commission on customs cooperation; Memorandum of Understanding between the State Concern “Turkmengaz”, the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Türkiye on further development of cooperation in the field of energy; Memorandum of Understanding between the Agency of Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Türkiye on further development of cooperation in the field of transport. ///nCa, 14 December 2022

Photos from signing ceremony:

(photo source – official website of President of Azerbaijan)