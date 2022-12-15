President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Arkadag held meetings with the leaders of Türkiye and Azerbaijan

President of Turkmenistan held talks with the President of the Republic of Türkiye

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan exchanged views on priority issues of further expansion of cooperation, which is successfully developing on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

Special emphasis was placed on the fact that in the economic sphere, Turkey, being a long-term reliable partner of Turkmenistan, occupies one of the leading positions in the country in terms of trade turnover and investments.



In this regard, the need to use the full potential of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council as key tools for strengthening effective contacts and implementing new joint large-scale projects was emphasized.

Among the most important areas of bilateral relations, the sides identified the fuel and energy and transport and communication sectors. Noting that work is currently being carried out between the two countries on a bilateral basis, the heads of state named a number of jointly implemented major projects as a good example.

An integral, important component of the interstate dialogue is the humanitarian field.

In this context, the presidents noted confirmed their commitment to continue fruitful contacts in the fields of science, education, culture, art, as well as sports.

Leaders of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan discussed energy security issues

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev discussed the implementation of the agreements reached earlier. A separate topic of discussion was the prospects for expanding cooperation in the field of energy security, as well as the creation of a modern transit and transport infrastructure, taking into account the favorable geographical location of neighboring countries with huge hydrocarbon resources.

In this regard, the relevance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Ashgabat in January last year between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of Azerbaijan on joint exploration and development of hydrocarbon resources of the Dostluk field in the Caspian Sea was noted.

Noting that the fuel and energy sector and transport have been and remain the most important areas of cooperation, Aliyev fully supported the proposals of the Turkmen side on the need to further build up partnership in these important areas.

During the talks, it was noted that both countries are actively developing relations on a bilateral basis and effectively interact on the platform of major international organizations and reputable regional structures.

They also noted the closeness of views and positions of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on topical aspects of international life, their active position in the search for optimal solutions to global problems.

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Erdogan discussed issues of partnership on OTS platform

Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the development of interstate relations in various spheres. Special attention was paid to the expansion of trade and economic ties, partnership in the fuel and energy sector, transport and communications sector and industry. The issues of inter-parliamentary cooperation became a separate topic of the talks.

Also, during the conversation, issues of deepening regional partnership were discussed, including within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.

In addition, it was stressed at the talks that the parties attach particular importance to the deepening of traditional humanitarian contacts.

Arkadag met with President Ilham Aliyev

Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Discussing the issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere, the sides stressed the importance of the activities of the joint Turkmen-Azerbaijani intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, which met on 29 November 2022 in Baku.



Among the achievements of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani cooperation is the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on joint exploration, development and development of the Dostluk hydrocarbon field in the Caspian Sea in January 2021 in Ashgabat.

The sides also paid attention to cooperation in the humanitarian field. ///nCa, 15 December 2022