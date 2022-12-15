First Ladies of Türkiye and Azerbaijan visited fashion show and Turkmen national crafts expo

On the sidelines of the summit of the Heads of State of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, wife of Gurbangluy Berdimuhamedov – Ogulgerek Berdimuhamedova and First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan visited the exhibitions of Turkmen national fine arts and fashion show.

According to Trend report, the exhibition area consisted of 11 sections, featuring carpets and rugs, national garments and jewelry, as well as paintings and handicrafts of Turkmen women artists.

///nCa, 15 December 2022 (photo source – Trend)