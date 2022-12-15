OTS Secretary General hails the outcomes of Turkmenistan-Türkiye-Azerbaijan summit in Awaza

Organization of Turkic States Secretary General Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev made a statement on the outcomes of the First Trilateral Summit of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan.

“This is a momentous occasion, as the three fraternal nations come together to strengthen their ties and work towards a brighter future of the Turkic World”, he wrote.

Omuraliev expressed confidence that agreements reached by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan, as well as the signing of various documents in areas such as trade, culture, energy, and transport, will undoubtedly contribute to further strengthening of comprehensive cooperation and enhanced interaction within the OTS.

“The expansion of ties between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan is a major step forward in the process of unifying and strengthening the entire Turkic World, as it will serve to reinforce the already robust collaboration between our truly fraternal nations”, the statement concluded. ///nCa, 15 December 2022