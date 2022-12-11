In 2023 Gazprom will buy 5 bcm of Turkmen gas

Gazprom will buy 5 billion cu m of gas from Turkmenistan in 2023. It has been learned from reliable sources.

The gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Russia resumed in 2019 with a contract expiring in June 2024.

The deal fixed the annual exports of 5.5 billion cu m.

In 2019, 4 billion cu m of Turkmen gas were delivered to Russia, in 2020 the supplies increased to 4.7 billion cu m, in 2021 exports doubled to 10 billion cu m.

In August of this year, during a meeting in Ashgabat President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller discussed issues related to the purchase of Turkmen gas by the Russian holding under the current contract and the expansion of cooperation in this area on a long-term basis. ///nCa, 11 December 2022