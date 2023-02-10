Gazprom discussed gas cooperation mechanisms with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller met with Kazakhstan Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov and Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov on Thursday, 9 February.

The sides discussed the possibilities of trilateral cooperation in the gas industry, Uzbek news outlets reported.

The issues of Russian natural gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan were considered at the meeting.

The sides briefed on outcomes of a preliminary technical inspection conducted by a trilateral working group, existing supply opportunities, as well as the implementation of the roadmap signed in January this year.

As a result of this meeting, an agreement was reached to accelerate the next stage of trilateral survey.

In January 2023, Gazprom signed bilateral roadmaps for cooperation in the gas industry with the government of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that deliveries would begin on 1 March. Gas will be supplied to Uzbekistan via the Central Asia-Center gas transport system, which will operate in reverse mode. ///nCa, 10 February 2023