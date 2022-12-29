Gazprom: global gas consumption will grow by 20% in the next 20 years – China to drive 40% of the growth

Elvira Kadyrova

Over the next 20 years, worldwide gas consumption is predicted to rise by 20%, with China accounting for 40% of total global growth. This statement came from Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Board, on Wednesday, 28 December 2022.

Citing global gas statistics, he noted that the drop in global demand in 2022 is 65 billion cubic meters of gas, including 55 billion cubic meters accounted for 27 European countries.

Along with the loss of the European market, the Russian gas giant continues to increase supplies to China. “We have decided that in December 2022 we will supply gas to China in excess of the daily contractual obligations. The maximum excess was 18.7%. And today another new record of daily deliveries to China will be set,” Miller said.

He recalled that in 2022, Russia and China inked a deal under which 10 billion cubic meters of gas from the Far East will be exported to China.

According to Miller, the total exports to China in the very near future will amount to 48 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

“Taking into account the export transit gas pipeline through the territory of Mongolia [exports will reach] almost 100 billion cubic meters. The design capacity of the transit gas pipeline through Mongolia today is 50 billion cubic meters per year,” he added.

At the same time, Miller praised the “steady work” of other main gas export pipelines – these are the marine pipelines “Turkish Stream”, “Blue Stream”. The development of a gas hub project with Turkiye is underway. “The gas hub will ensure transparent and fair pricing in the natural gas market,” the Gazprom CEO noted.

In general, Gazprom will produce 412.6 billion cubic meters of gas in 2022. Of this volume, 243.1 billion cubic meters of gas will be delivered from Gazprom’s gas transmission system to domestic consumers. And 100.9 billion cubic meters of gas will be available for export.

A week ago Gazprom put into operation the largest gas field in the east of Russia – the Kovyktinskoye gas condensate field and the Kovykta—Chayanda section of the Power of Siberia main gas pipeline going to China. Now the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is operated over its entire length, running for over 3,000 km. ///nCa, 28 December 2022