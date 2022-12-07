Tajikistan prepares to spend USD 2 billion on ‘Green Economy’

nCa Report

Tajikistan has joined the race to go green. The ministry of economic development and trade of Tajikistan introduced the ‘Strategy for the Development of the Green Economy for 2023-2037’ at a forum in Dushanbe on 6 December 2022.

According to the Tajik and other media reports, there the plans to invest Somoni 21.5 billion (approx. USD 2.1 billion) for the implementation of the strategy.

The ministry says that the goal is to implement regulatory reforms, ensure the efficient use of natural capital, attract investments, introduce modern and innovative technologies, and strengthen international cooperation in the green economy.

A statement from the ministry of economic development and trade of Tajikistan says, “The strategy’s goals and objectives will be carried out using funds from the republican budget, financial institutions, development partners, the private sector, and other sources of funding not prohibited by Tajik legislation. The amount of funding for the “Strategy for the Development of the “Green Economy” in Tajikistan for 2023-2037” is estimated at 21.5 billion somoni (US$2.1 billion).”

The action plan covers the period 2023-2025.

The strategy integrates with the UN-Tajikistan ‘Sustainable Development Cooperation’ programme, covering the period 2023-2026. It can be found here:

https://unsdg.un.org/sites/default/files/2022-06/Tajikistan_Cooperation_Framework_2023-2027_0.pdf

The implementation of the strategy will depend considerably on the investment support for development partners and financial institutions.

The Green Economy strategy is part of the comprehensive drive for the transformation of the economy and the society, aiming for wider digitalization, intensive industrialization, application of innovative technologies and human development, and ensuring the sustainable and qualitative national economic development.

“The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, has stressed it is important to ensure GDP growth is maintained at 7% of per annum, and to double the GDP per capita during the next 5 years, given the increase of Tajikistan’s population to 11 million. The country aums to establish more than 870 industrial enterprises, reach an industrial output of TJS 95 billion (US$9.5 billion) and to double its exports,” says a report by the Silk Road Briefing.

It says, “As at the end of 2022, Tajikistan’s GDP per Capita (PPP) is US$3,185 against a GDP value of about US$8.6 billion. GDP growth is currently running at 7.4%, while the country is embarking on significant infrastructure connectivity projects to improve links with China and the EAEU Central Asian countries in particular.” /// nCa, 7 December 2022 [pictures credit ministry of economic development and trade of Tajikistan via Asia-Plus]