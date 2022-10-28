OGT-2022: Giant Galkynysh Field can be developed for 100 years

The Galkynysh deposit ranks second in the world in terms of the largest natural reserves on land. Irina Luryeva, head of the laboratory of the Natural Gas Research Institute under the State Concern Turkmengaz, told about the giant hydrocarbon storehouse in her report.

The reserves of the Galkynysh field (including the Yashlar and Garakel fields) are estimated at almost 27 trillion cubic meters of gas. About 30 exploration wells have been drilled and tested at the field and 47 production wells are operating there.

The average design flow rate of gas is 1.5 million cubic meters, and the potential capabilities of the reservoir allow for a long time to operate with a flow rate of more than 2 million cubic meters per day, she said.

Currently, the construction of three new gas wells is being completed at Galkynysh, characterized by a particularly complex design. Their daily flow rate will be about 3 million cubic meters of gas. This project is being implemented by the Chinese corporation CNPC.

The deposit spans a space larger than 5,000 square meters. The Eastern Djurji 1 exploration well’s test results, though, have recently been received, the scientist noted. There has been an industrial gas inflow, which supports the idea that the productive horizon extends in a south-eastern direction.

Exploratory drilling is currently underway on the structure’s wings, and the field may extend beyond the existing area in the north-west and south-east directions.

The Galkynysh deposit is unique, and there are still many opportunities to advance the technologies employed there, said Luryeva.

These include additional exploration of deposits in the process of development, gas-dynamic studies of dense carbonates and reefs, the technology of drilling high-yield wells of great depth in conditions of abnormally high reservoir pressure, sulfur utilization, and many others.

In total, 7 phases of development of the Galkynysh field are envisaged. Currently, the first stage is underway. Experts suggest that the deposit will be in development for 100 years. ///nCa, 28 october 2022