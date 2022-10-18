Preparations for the Samarkand OTS Summit discussed in Istanbul

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Istanbul on Monday, 17 October.

The event was also attended by the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, as well as representatives of the observer countries Hungary and Turkmenistan.

The main item on the agenda was the discussion of preparations for the upcoming OTS Summit, which will be held in Samarkand on 11 November. The final drafts of the documents planned for signing during this event have also been approved.

In particular, the ministers discussed the adoption at the upcoming summit of the “OTS Strategy for 2022-2026”, which is intended to guide the cooperation of the Turkic countries for the next five years in the fields of politics, economy, culture, education, etc. ///nCa, 18 October 2022