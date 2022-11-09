Samarkand to host OTS Summit and ministerial meetings

On 10 November, Samarkand will host a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Turkic States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

According to Uzbek media, the meeting of the foreign ministers will be attended by the Secretary General of the OTS Bagdad Amreyev, the foreign ministers of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Turkey. Azerbaijan will be represented by the deputy foreign minister.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov will take part in the meeting on behalf of Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, the signing ceremony of the final documents will take place.

The summit is also preceded by the 11th Meeting of the Ministers of Economy of the OTS (9 Nov).

The agenda of the ministerial meeting includes discussion of agreements on the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund, on free trade in services and investments, on partnership in the field of digital economy, Trade Facilitation Strategy Paper and other documents.

The summit of the heads of state of OTS will take place on 11 November and will consider cooperation in trade, transport, customs services, organization of additional transport corridors.

As a result of the summit, more than 10 documents are expected to be signed, including the Samarkand Declaration. The Declaration will outline the positions of the member countries on ensuring regional stability, security and sustainable economic development, strengthening transport links, as well as deepening cultural dialogue.

Also during the summit, the chairmanship of the OTS will be transferred from Türkiye to Uzbekistan.

In November 2021, the Turkic Council was transformed into the Organization of Turkic States. The members of the OTS are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status. ///nCa, 9 November 2022