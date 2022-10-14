The upper chambers of the parliaments of Turkmenistan and Russia to set a joint commission

The upper chambers of the parliaments of the Russian Federation and Turkmenistan will create a commission on cooperation. The corresponding agreement will be signed during the visit of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to Moscow. It was revealed during the meeting of the Chairman of the State Federation Committee on International Affairs Grigory Karasin with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Russia Batyr Niyazliev on Wednesday, 12 October.

Karasin praised the strategic partnership between Russian Federation and Turkmenistan. In his opinion, bilateral inter-parliamentary ties can also be characterized in the same way.

The senator highly appreciated the level of organization and the outcomes of the first Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian countries and the Russian Federation held in Ashgabat.

“During [the forum], an agreement on cooperation was signed between the Federation Council and the Halk Maslahaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, and it was agreed to create a commission on cooperation between the upper chambers of the parliaments of the two countries. This will be formalized by a separate agreement, to be inked in the near future,” Grigory Karasin said.

He said that the Federation Council is satisfied with the pace of bilateral cooperation in many areas.

Karasin also informed about the planned visit of the Chairman of the State Duma [lower chamber of Russian parliament] Vyacheslav Volodin to Turkmenistan by the end of the year.

Joint Turkmen-Russian University

“Interregional cooperation plays an important role for us. The issue of creating a Russian-Turkmen university has been started, the implementation of this project is of great importance for the further development of all areas of personnel training,” Karasin stressed.

According to Batyr Niyazliev, bilateral cooperation has gained a fresh boost after the visit of the leader of Turkmenistan to Moscow. There are all prerequisites for expanding strategic partnerships and inter-parliamentary cooperation, he added

The Turkmen side expressed interest in closer cooperation with Russian parliamentarians in the field of legislative activity.///nCa, 13 October 2022