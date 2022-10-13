Central Asia and Korea are preparing for a cooperation forum

On Wednesday, 12 October, deputy foreign ministers of South Korea and Central Asian countries met online.

The meeting was a preparatory event for the 15th session of the Cooperation Forum of Korea, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which will be held on 25-26 October 2022 at the level of foreign ministers in Busan.

During the meeting, the parties considered the items on the agenda of the upcoming forum. They include issues of cooperation in the field of healthcare, digitalization, tourism, economic security, ecology, and energy.

The draft Joint Statement and the Work Plan of the Forum Secretariat for 2023 were also discussed. ///nCa, 13 October 2022