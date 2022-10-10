Iran aims to switch to electricity grids of Russia and the SCO countries through Turkmenistan

Iran is working on a major project to connect its national energy system with the power grids of Russia and other SCO countries through Turkmenistan. This statement came from Mohammad Ali Farakhnakian, Advisor to the Iranian Minister of Energy for International Affairs, in an interview with IRNA.

According to official, all that is required to put these plans into action is the construction of a third power line from Iran to Turkmenistan.

Iran has completed the construction of a power transmission line to the Turkmen border, and as soon as Turkmenistan starts implementing the project, the transmission capacity of the line will grow by 200%, Farakhnakyan said.

The increase in power transmission capacity will allow Iran to export electricity from the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea, he added.

Iran is currently holding consultations with a view to connecting the national energy system to the energy grids of the SCO member states through Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, he said.

In recent years, Iran is focused on the development of domestic energy in order to solve the strategic task of turning the country into an energy hub of the region. ///nCa, 9 October 2022