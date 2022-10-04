Turkmen delegation went to France for negotiations with the Council of Europe

A four-day working visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to Strasbourg, France, began on Monday to hold meetings with representatives of the Council of Europe.

The trip is aimed at discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation within the framework of Central Asia Rule of Law Programme 2020-2023, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Turkmenistan reports.

The delegation included representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs, justice, finance and economy, the Supreme Court and the Prosecutor General’s Office of Turkmenistan.

On the first day of the visit, during the talks at the headquarters of the Council of Europe, the parties discussed the technical cooperation between the Council and the countries of Central Asia, assistance in creating a common legal space.

The meetings in the next three days will assess cooperation with the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) in Central Asia, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

In addition, the negotiations will touch upon issues of cooperation under the European Human Rights Education Program for Lawyer (HELP) in Central Asia, as well as the possibilities of cooperation in the field of combating economic crimes (CA TAEC).

The Council of Europe is an international organization that promotes cooperation between its members, states and European countries in the field of legal standards, human and civil rights and freedoms, democratic development, rule of law and cultural interaction.

Central Asia Rule of Law Programme aims to reinforce human rights, rule of law and democracy in accordance with European and other international standards, based on a demand-driven approach. ///nCa, 4 October 2022