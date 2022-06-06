SerdarGB led a bike ride on the World Bicycle Day

On 3 June 2022, Turkmenistan celebrated the World Bicycle Day. A grand bike ride was held in Ashgabat, headed by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The festive bicycle procession started near the monument “Bicycle”, located at the intersection of Chandybil Avenue and Bekreve Street.

The rally was attended by DPMs, heads of parliament, military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and sectoral departments, Ashgabat governorate, as well as mass media, public organizations, university rectors, students, employees of various sectors of the national economy.

The heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan joined the event.

Along the route of the run, the column of participants was greeted by musical and dance groups. The early morning freshness and the sophisticated landscapes of white marble Ashgabat have generated additional uplift for a good mood and inspiration.

On the way, at the intersection of Bitarap Turkmenistan and Archabil Avenues, the president asked DPM Purchekov, who oversees Ashgabat, about the progress of projects on the design of road infrastructure facilities, underpasses and territories adjacent to road interchanges, using elements of national decor, and in particular, original mosaic panels.

The head of state noted the need to pay unflagging attention to the further improvement and landscaping of Ashgabat.

The bike ride finished near the Rukhyet Palace.

On this day, cyclocrosses were held throughout the country.

3 June was declared the World Bicycle Day on 12 April 2018 by resolutions of the UN General Assembly initiated by Turkmenistan.

On 15 March 2022, at the 61st plenary session of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, on the proposal of Turkmenistan, the Resolution “Integration of mass cycling into public transport systems to achieve sustainable development” was adopted. It was co-sponsored by 62 countries. ///nCa, 4 June 2022