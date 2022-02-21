President Berdimuhamedov in desert run on sports SUV

News Central Asia (nCa)

After his morning walk and some exercise on Sunday, 20 February 2022, President Berdimuhamedov took to the Karakum Desert on a sports SUV.

Clad in racing uniform, the president put the rugged automobile through some difficult loops and turns.

During the run the car developed some technical problems. Th TV footage shows doing some quick repair to fix the problem.

The president also paid attention to the plants and herbs growing in the desert and identified some of them for their medicinal properties. He is the author of the ongoing encyclopedic series on medicinal properties of plants in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 21 February 2022 (picture credit TDH)

 

