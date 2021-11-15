Istanbul hosted 8th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States – Turkmenistan became observer member

Elvira Kadyrova

On 12 November 2021 President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended Eighth Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul, Turkey.

Turkmenistan has joined the organization as an observer country.

The summit has decided to rename the “Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States” to the “Organization of Turkic States”.

The Ninth Summit of the Organization in 2022 will be held in Uzbekistan.

Turkey has assumed the chairmanship of the union until the next Summit.

In Istanbul President Berdimuhamedov had meetings with Presidents of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan.

***

Organization of Turkic States (then called the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States – Turkic Council) was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization, with the overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic States. Its four founding member states are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

During the 7thSummit held in Baku in October 2019, Uzbekistan joined as a full member.

Hungary and Turkmenistan have observer status.

Built on four main pillars of common history, common language, common identity and common culture, the Organization aims to serve as a new regional instrument for advancing international cooperation in Eurasian continent, particularly in Central Asia and Caucasus by promoting deeper relations and solidarity amongst Turkic speaking countries.

Here is the final press-release, distributed by the Organization of Turkic States:

Eighth Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Istanbul

The Eighth Summit of the Organization of Turkic States hosted by the President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and attended by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, H.E. Ilham Aliyev, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Kasım-Jomart Tokayev, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, H.E. Sadyr Jabarov, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Turkmenistan, H.E. Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov, the Prime Minister of Hungary, H.E. Viktor Orbán and the Secretary General of the Turkic Council H.E. Baghdad Amreyev was held in Istanbul on 12 November 2021.

The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Honorary Chairman of the Organization of Turkic States, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the Summit via a video message.

During the Summit, which was dedicated to the theme of “Green Technologies and Smart Cities in the Digital Age”, the Leaders underlined the importance of common action concerning the pressing topics of the global agenda and took decisions on a number of important issues concerning the future of the Organization, primarily changing the name of the Turkic Council to the “Organization of Turkic States”.

The Summit coincided with 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Turkic States and greeted Turkmenistan as the new observer member to the Organization.

The main agenda topics among others were determination of new cooperation modalities with third parties and institutions, the establishment of Turkic Investment Fund and approval of the Turkic World Vision-2040, which lays out the Organization’s medium and long-term goals and tasks.

In addition to the agenda items of the meeting, the Leaders also exchanged views on a number of important political and economic developments in the region and emphasized the increasing role and the promising future of the Organization in addressing these challenges in international arena. They expressed that fruitful collaboration needs to be further strengthened in all core fields of mutual interest, particularly increasing trade and investments, transport and logistics, green and renewable energy and environment.

Upon the proposal of the President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Recep Tayyip Erdogan the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Ilham Aliyev awarded by the Council of Heads of State with the “Supreme Order of Turkic World” in recognition of the historic victory that ensured the liberation of the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the restoration of its territorial integrity, which significantly contributed to the Turkic unity and paved the way to achieving enduring peace and stability in the region.

At the Summit, the Chairmanship of the Organization was handed over from Azerbaijan to Turkey and the Heads of State adopted the Istanbul Declaration.

The Eighth Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was an historic event that constituted a significant turning point for the Organization where the cooperation among the Member States entered a new era where the Member States expressed their will for a closer cooperation and deeper integration in the Turkic world.

The full text of the Istanbul Declaration is available here: https://www.turkkon.org/assets/pdf/haberler/declaration-of-8th-summit-2395-95.pdf

Documents Signed

Following the Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, the following documents were signed:

Decision to change the name of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States to the Organization of Turkic States;

Declaration of the Eighth Summit of the Organization of Turkic States;

Decision to grant Turkmenistan observer status;

Decision on approval of the of the Turkic World Vision – 2040;

Decision on establishment of the Alisher Navoi International Prize of the Organization of Turkic States “For Contribution to the Unity of the Turkic World”;

Decision on establishment of the status of a partner in the Organization of Turkic States;

Decision on the Regulations for the Honorary Chairman of the Organization of Turkic States;

Decisions on the extension of the term of office of the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States;

Decision on the appointment of Deputy Secretary-General of the Organization of Turkic States;

Decision on finalizing the establishment of the Turkic Investment Fund for the Development of the Organization of Turkic States.

Cooperation Strategy of the Turkic States adopted

The member countries of the Organization of Turkic States adopted a document entitled “Turkic World Vision – 2040”.

Turkic World Vision – 2040 is a kind of strategy aimed at deepening cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states for the next two decades in such key areas as security, transport, information and communication technologies, energy, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, culture, education and science, etc.

The document was initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy and Honorary Chairman of the Organization of Turkic States.

“Organization of Turkic States Strategic Road Map for 2022-2026” will be developed in order to implement the Vision-2040.

The full text of the “Turkic World Vision-2040” is available here: https://www.turkkon.org/assets/pdf/haberler/turkic-world-vision-2040-2396-97.pdf

Speech by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the 8th Summit of Heads of State of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States

(Istanbul, November 12, 2021)

Dear Heads of State! Dear participants of the meeting!

First of all, I sincerely thank the President of the Republic of Turkey, dear Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for organizing this Summit and inviting Turkmenistan!

For Turkmenistan, it is of particular importance, since today a decision is being made on our country’s accession to the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States as an observer, which is without exaggeration an important historical event marking the beginning of a qualitatively new stage of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Turkic world.

Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my views on Turkmenistan’s participation in this Organization in observer status, as well as the priority vectors of our joint work.

Our country, being a responsible member of the world community, actively and constructively cooperates with many nations both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

The legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan is the core of our foreign policy strategy.

This status was unanimously recognized by the relevant Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly of 12 December 1995 and again supported by the Resolution of 3 June 2015.

In addition, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, on 2 February 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring 12 December the International Day of Neutrality. This event once again confirmed the essential role of the policy of neutrality in maintaining universal peace.

I take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the heads of delegations of the member countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States for consistent support of the legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan!

Dear Heads of State! Dear participants of the Summit!

First of all, it should be noted that Turkmenistan has always treated the activities of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States with great respect and interest.

In this context, I put forward the following proposals in order to improve the work of the Council:

To strengthen relations between fraternal peoples and countries, to tackle in a coordinated way the tasks facing the international community, which is especially important in the light of the ambiguous processes and serious changes taking place in the world today. This requires the development of specific and responsible approaches.

The coherence and vibrancy of the Turkic-speaking countries, determined by their position, authority and strategic political and diplomatic conjuncture, are potentially capable of transforming into a key role in international and regional processes, primarily in ensuring and maintaining sustainable development in Central Asia, the Caspian and Black Seas, the South Caucasus, the Middle and Middle East.

I am convinced that under the current conditions it is necessary to expand relations between our countries within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and other international and regional structures.

I believe that the full concretizing of such interaction, the identification of priority areas in which we are jointly making diplomatic and other efforts, will allow us to maximize the impact.

In connection with the growing regional tension, our coordinated positions aimed at eliminating and preventing such phenomena are of particular importance. Proceeding from this, I believe that in order to prevent the escalation of conflicts, to support international efforts in creating favorable environment for their resolution through negotiations, it is advisable to intensify diplomatic cooperation.

In this context, we consider Turkmenistan’s neutrality and its accumulated experience in the field of preventive diplomacy as a key factor. It can be used in the implementation of the international agenda to strengthen universal peace, stability and mutual understanding.

In this regard, we consider it expedient to start developing a strategy for more active and effective participation of the union of Turkic-speaking States in the activities of the United Nations. The consolidation of cooperation between our organization and the United Nations in a special international instrument would be a consistent step in this direction.

If there is a full consensus on this proposal, it is possible to start a preliminary diplomatic procedure in the General Assembly in the near future, and then to come up with a general draft of the relevant resolution. I believe this will allow the international community to understand and support a constructive and unified position on establishing systematic interaction between the Turkic-speaking countries and the United Nations, and will also become an effective tool for consolidating efforts in the name of common interests.

I would also like to draw attention to the strengthening of ties between the Turkic-speaking states and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

I am convinced that they have ample opportunities to work together in such areas as economy, trade, investment, ecology, science and education.

In this context, I express confidence that our countries, which have impressive potential, are able to use them effectively not only in the interests of their own development, but also to enhance stability and constructiveness throughout the world and in international processes.

This confidence is due to centuries of experience, our blood relationship, the stability and inviolability of our spiritual and moral values and principles.

For a long historical period, the Turkic world has been a kind of cradle of cultures, great civilizations. This had a huge impact on the course and development of world history, culture and civilization.

Magtymguly Fragi, Yunus Emre, Muhammad Fizuli, Abai, Yusuf Balasaguni, Muhammad Ulugbek are outstanding representatives of the Turkic nations, whose personality and works inspire us to reach new heights to this day.

Today, facing serious challenges, we are guided by the historical heritage of great statesmen and scientists of our fraternal peoples, who bequeathed the timeless principles of humanism, good neighborliness and unity. Such an approach opens up vast horizons for comprehensive development and progress for our states.

Turkmenistan considers the systematic and purposeful strengthening of economic and trade relations as a priority vector of cooperation.

Without exaggeration, we have certain prospects in this direction, because I believe that combining the potentials, using the resource, geographical, production and technological capabilities of our states will not only provide powerful support to national economies, but also give a completely new content and quality to the entire geo-economic structure of Eurasia.

First of all, we are talking about such strategic areas as energy and transport.

The Turkic-speaking states form a “natural belt” in the Eurasian space, which will connect Asia and Europe through reliable and stable transport and energy infrastructures. Our countries can play a key role in their creation. This is the shortest, reliable and safe way to supply energy, goods and services to the major markets in Asia, Europe and the Middle East along the East–West and North–South routes.

In this context, we mean projects to create energy systems Caspian region–Turkey–Europe, as well as transport and logistics corridors designed to revive the Great The Silk Road.

Proceeding from this, we believe that it is necessary to intensify our cooperation and embark on development of a unified strategy of the Turkic-speaking states in this area, and on the basis of this to carry out coordinated transport and energy diplomacy.

In this regard, it is advisable to strengthen our cooperation with specialized international structures, in particular, with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe, the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

At the same time, I consider it important to start cooperation on the implementation of joint projects with the involvement of such financial institutions as the Islamic Development Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

I believe that this will require considering the creation of appropriate legal and organizational conditions, an optimal political, diplomatic and information platform for international awareness and support of our efforts.

Today, the countries of the Turkic world should be at the forefront of global development, promote new formations and approaches regarding the dynamics and future of this process, as well as occupy leading positions in the economy, social sphere, technology and innovative solutions.

This fully applies to addressing environmental challenges. Confirming its firm commitment to consolidating international efforts in countering current environmental threats, Turkmenistan proposes to take a number of concrete and necessary measures under the “green agenda”.

We believe that it is necessary to start developing a Comprehensive strategy aimed at the development of low-carbon production, and also emphasize the importance of creating an international Roadmap for the development of hydrogen under the auspices of the United Nations as one of the priorities in the energy sector.

We are confident that the solidarity of the Turkic world in the implementation of these initiatives will make a significant contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In our opinion, the expansion of the directions and geography of international cooperation of the union of Turkic-speaking states requires strengthening and improving its organizational structure. I think it is possible to consider creating special committees that will strengthen cooperation between our countries in the economic, environmental and humanitarian spheres.

Recognizing the important role of the Secretary General of the Turkic Council, we also propose to think about the establishment of the posts of his deputies, taking into account the geographical component.

Such a high rank will allow them to deal specifically with the various countries in Asia and Europe.

Dear Heads of State!

The current Summit marks a new milestone in Turkmenistan’s cooperation with fraternal nations. The decision on our country’s accession to the Organization of Turkic-speaking states as an observer is a welcome event for us.

And today, we have become even stronger by joining our efforts and aspirations designed to ensure the advancement of fraternal peoples along the path of progress, prosperity and well-being.

This cooperation is based on our goodwill, understanding of the unity of goals, glorious historical heritage, as well as on common strong roots, from which the mighty tree of the Turkic world has grown, spreading above millions of people around the world.

I highly appreciate the holding and outcomes of the current Summit, which is being held in an atmosphere of full mutual understanding, trust and openness.

I am sincerely grateful to the heads of state participating in the Summit for their effective support and aspirations, constant readiness and great personal attention to the development of fraternal relations with Turkmenistan!

I am also grateful to the Secretary General, Mr. Bagdad Amreyev, for the skillful coordination of the Organization’s work and contribution to the successful holding of this Summit!

Meeting with the President of Turkey

In Istanbul, President Berdimuhamedov had a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

The sides discussed key issues of Turkmen-Turkish cooperation, highlighting a strategic partnership nature of the interstate relations.

The presidents confirmed the commitment to further strengthen bilateral relations. The priority areas of cooperation are the trade and economy, industry, transport and communications, construction industry and others.

During the meeting, the heads of Turkmenistan and Turkey also exchanged views on topical issues of regional and global agenda, emphasizing the intention of the parties to continue constructive partnership within the framework of international organizations.

Turkey expressed support for Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality.

The leaders expressed confidence that the decision on Turkmenistan’s accession to the Organization of Turkic countries in observer status will contribute to the further progressive development of effective interstate cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Meeting with President of Kyrgyzstan

During the meeting, the heads of state discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including in trade and economy, energy sector, etc.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov noted the intensification of bilateral Kyrgyz-Turkmen contacts this year and expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the summit meetings will be implemented on time.

The sides stressed the need to further increase cooperation on the creation of transport and transit corridors, which in the future will upgrade relations between the Central Asia and neighboring regions to a qualitatively new level. ///nCa, 15 November 2021 (based on press releases of the Organization of Turkic States, news from TDH, photo credit – press-services of President of Turkey, President of Kyrgyzstan, official website of the Organization of Turkic States, TDH)