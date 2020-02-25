The first meetings were held at OGT 2020 in Dubai

The working sessions of the first day of the international roadshow were devoted to the prospects of development of the gas chemical and oil refining industry of Turkmenistan, industrialization, as well as development of the offshore blocks of the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea and attraction of investments.

Managers and leading specialists of the oil and gas sector of both Turkmenistan and foreign companies, including Gas Strategies, Haldor Topsoe, China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Corporation, Dragon Oil, WOOD, Gaffney, Cline & Associates, made comprehensive presentations.

In the afternoon, a round table «TAPI – the Beacon of Peace and Cooperation» and a seminar on legal and tax aspects of investing in the oil and gas sector in Turkmenistan were also organized.

At the end of the day, delegates from such companies as Siemens LLC, BP, SOCAR AQS, Baker Huges, Technip FMC and others met with the heads of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan. The meetings and discussions will continue tomorrow after the end of the conference. /// Turkmen Forum, 24 Feb