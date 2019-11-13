The results of the creative contest “Turkmenistan – Homeland of Prosperity!”

On Tuesday, 12 November 2019, at the banquet hall, “the MSM” Ashgabat was held a ceremony to honour the winners of the art contest “Turkmenistan – the prosperity of the Motherland!.”

It was organized by the Turkmengaz and Turkmenneft State Concerns, the editorial board of the Nebit-gaz newspaper, and Dragon Oil (Turkmenistan) Ltd. to promote the media coverage of the country’s oil and gas industry.

Not only popular science articles were accepted for the prizes, but also photo illustrations, drawings, and poems.

According to the organizers, the competition received more than 200 works from people of various professions. The jury selected nine of the best, whose authors were solemnly awarded with diplomas and valuable gifts.

Third place winners:

Julia Ishanova – Head of the Scientific and Technical Department of the Scientific Research Institute of Natural Gas of the Turkmengaz State Concern;

Akmaral Dzhaparova – Senior Lecturer, International University of Oil and Gas;

Charymyrat Ussaev is a senior lecturer at the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management.

Second place winners:

Kakageldi Khummaev – Vice-Rector of the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Turkmenistan;

Myratniyaz Nurmamedov – Head of the Oil and Gas Department of the State Group for the Protection of Mineral Resources under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan;

Khojanepes Yovjanov – Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor at the International University of Oil and Gas.

First place winners:

Abdyrahim Begjanov – Head of the Department of Economics and Finance of the State Concern “Turkmenneft”;

Oraznazar Heshdekov – editor of the department of the newspaper “Nebit-gaz”;

Seyitmamed Seyidov – a senior lecturer at the Turkmen State Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

In honor of the award ceremony, a specially organized music program was played. /// Nebit-Gaz, 12 November 2019