Turkish-Turkmen cooperation will continue to grow – minister of energy and natural resources of Turkey

Elvira Kadyrova

“We will further strengthen our cooperation with Turkmenistan in all fields from culture, arts and literature to economy and energy and we will proceed with more sure steps into the future”, said minister of energy and natural resources of Turkey FatihDönmez.

The remarks came at the reception in Ankara, hosted by Turkmen ambassador on Turkmenistan’s 28th Independence Day, reported the EnerjiGazetesi newspaper.

“Our multilateral cooperation with Turkmenistan, which we have deepened with political will and determination for over a quarter of a century, will continue to strengthen in the coming years”, he added.

According to him, Turkmenistan and Turkey are committed to setting up the harmony, solidarity and mutual understanding between our countries even stronger with energy projects.

The minister of energy and natural resources of Turkey also expressed his country’s support to the major infrastructure projects, realized by Turkmenistan such gas pipeline TAPI and power line TAP500. /// nCa, 15 October 2019