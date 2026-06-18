Understanding Islamic Finance: A Primer Ahead of the Islamic Development Bank Meetings in Baku

nCa Report

Editor’s Note: The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is currently holding its Annual Meetings in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing together policymakers, development institutions, financial experts, and business leaders from across the Islamic world and beyond. As discussions continue and final outcome documents are awaited, nCa presents this background report to help readers understand the fundamentals of Islamic finance and its growing role in the global economy. A separate report on the outcomes and decisions of the Baku meetings will be published after the event concludes.

From Niche Alternative to Global Financial Industry

For many observers, Islamic finance remains one of the least understood segments of the global financial system. It is often described simply as “banking without interest.” While technically correct, such a description fails to capture the sophistication, diversity, and growing importance of an industry that today manages assets worth several trillion dollars and operates across more than 80 countries.

Islamic finance is based on principles derived from Islamic law (Shariah), which seeks to ensure fairness, transparency, shared responsibility, and a close connection between financial transactions and the real economy.

Rather than earning income from lending money at interest, Islamic financial institutions are expected to generate returns through trade, investment, leasing, partnerships, and productive economic activity.

Over the past five decades, what began as a relatively small experiment in faith-based finance has evolved into a significant component of the international financial architecture.

How Islamic Finance Differs from Conventional Finance

The most frequently cited distinction is the prohibition of riba, generally understood as interest or usury.

In conventional finance, money can itself generate income through lending. Banks lend money and receive interest in return. In Islamic finance, money is viewed primarily as a medium of exchange rather than a commodity that can be rented out for profit.

As a result, Islamic financial transactions are usually structured around ownership of assets, commercial transactions, or participation in productive ventures.

Another important principle concerns gharar (excessive uncertainty) and maysir (speculation or gambling). Transactions that rely heavily on uncertainty, excessive risk, or speculative behaviour are generally discouraged.

The result is a financial philosophy that places considerable emphasis on asset-backed transactions and risk-sharing arrangements.

Supporters argue that these characteristics encourage greater financial stability and closer alignment with the real economy. Critics note that many modern Islamic financial products achieve economic outcomes similar to conventional products through more complex legal structures. Nevertheless, Islamic finance has developed its own distinct institutional framework, regulatory standards, and financial instruments.

The Main Instruments of Islamic Finance

Islamic finance employs a wide range of contractual structures, each designed to comply with Shariah principles while meeting modern financing needs.

Murabaha (Cost-Plus Financing)

Murabaha is perhaps the most widely used Islamic banking instrument. Instead of lending money to purchase an asset, the bank buys the asset itself and sells it to the customer at an agreed markup. The customer pays in installments over time.

Ijara (Leasing)

Under an Ijara arrangement, the bank acquires an asset and leases it to the client. Ownership remains with the financier while the customer pays rental fees for its use.

Mudaraba (Trust Financing)

In a Mudaraba structure, one party provides capital while the other provides expertise and management. Profits are shared according to a pre-agreed ratio, while financial losses are generally borne by the capital provider.

Musharaka (Partnership Financing)

Musharaka resembles a joint venture. All partners contribute capital and share both profits and losses according to agreed terms.

Salam

Salam contracts allow advance payment for goods delivered at a later date. These arrangements have historically been important in agricultural financing.

Istisna

Istisna contracts are commonly used for manufacturing, construction, and infrastructure projects where assets are produced or built according to agreed specifications.

Takaful

Takaful is the Islamic alternative to insurance. Participants contribute to a common pool that provides assistance when members suffer losses. The concept emphasizes mutual support and risk-sharing rather than risk transfer.

Sukuk: The Flagship Instrument

No discussion of Islamic finance is complete without reference to Sukuk.

Sukuk are often described as Islamic bonds, but the comparison can be misleading. Conventional bonds represent debt obligations that generate interest payments. Sukuk are generally structured around ownership interests in assets, projects, or investment activities that produce income.

Instead of receiving interest, investors receive a share of profits or revenues generated by the underlying assets.

Sukuk have become one of the most successful innovations in modern Islamic finance. Governments, development banks, corporations, and infrastructure agencies use them to raise capital for projects ranging from highways and airports to renewable energy facilities and social development programmes.

The global Sukuk market has expanded rapidly and now represents one of the principal sources of long-term financing in many Muslim-majority countries.

The Size of the Industry

Although Islamic finance attracts considerable attention, it remains a relatively small part of the overall global financial system.

Current estimates place total Islamic finance assets in the range of approximately USD 4–6 trillion worldwide. Differences in methodology explain much of the variation among published estimates.

Islamic banking accounts for more than two-thirds of total assets and remains the dominant segment of the industry. Sukuk constitute the second-largest sector, followed by Islamic investment funds and Takaful.

The largest Islamic finance markets are found in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, and several other member countries of the Islamic Development Bank.

Despite its growth, Islamic finance still represents only about one to two percent of global financial assets. This means that, while significant, it remains a niche sector when measured against the scale of conventional banking and capital markets.

Why Islamic Finance Is Growing

Several factors are driving continued expansion.

The first is demographics. Muslim populations are growing, particularly in Asia and Africa, creating demand for financial products aligned with Islamic principles.

The second is infrastructure financing. Many developing countries require massive investments in transportation, energy, water, housing, and digital connectivity. Islamic financial instruments, particularly Sukuk, are increasingly being used to mobilize capital for these projects.

The third factor is the rise of ethical and sustainable finance. Some investors are attracted to Islamic finance not because of religious considerations but because of its emphasis on transparency, asset backing, and avoidance of speculative activity.

Technology is also creating new opportunities. Islamic fintech companies are expanding access to financial services through digital banking platforms, mobile payments, crowdfunding, and investment applications.

Looking Toward 2040

Forecasting financial markets more than a decade into the future inevitably involves uncertainty. Nevertheless, most industry analysts expect Islamic finance to continue growing faster than many conventional financial segments.

Several projections suggest that global Islamic finance assets could exceed USD 7 trillion before the end of the present decade. If current growth trends continue, total assets could move well beyond USD 10 trillion during the 2030s.

Whether such forecasts are realized will depend on several factors, including regulatory harmonization, market liquidity, standardization of financial products, technological innovation, and the broader health of the global economy.

The industry also faces challenges. Islamic finance remains fragmented across jurisdictions, and differences in Shariah interpretation can complicate cross-border transactions. Greater standardization and deeper capital markets will be necessary if Islamic finance is to achieve its full potential.

More Than a Religious Alternative

Perhaps the most important development in recent years is the changing perception of Islamic finance itself.

Increasingly, policymakers and investors view it not merely as a religiously compliant alternative to conventional banking but as a practical tool for development, infrastructure financing, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth.

This broader role helps explain why gatherings such as the Islamic Development Bank’s Annual Meetings attract growing international attention. The discussions taking place in Baku are not only about finance. They are also about development strategy, regional integration, and the search for new mechanisms to support economic growth in an increasingly uncertain world. /// nCa, 18 June 2026