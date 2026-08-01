UNDP and Partners Support Stronger Waste Management to Protect the Caspian Sea

Ashgabat, 31 July 2026 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea (Tehran Convention), and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan, convened a roundtable discussion on strengthening the legislative framework for waste management. The event was held under the regional project “Addressing Marine Litter and Marine Plastics – A Systemic Approach in the Caspian Sea,” funded by the Russian Federation, and brought together representatives of government institutions and civil society organizations.

The discussions focused on measures to prevent pollution of the Caspian Sea, with particular emphasis on plastic waste. Participants explored ways to strengthen Turkmenistan’s national waste management system, including the development of modern standards and regulatory frameworks, as well as the introduction of new approaches to data collection and pollution monitoring in the country’s Caspian coastal region.

Particular attention was given to the launch of a waste monitoring programme, which will provide more comprehensive information on sources of pollution and support more effective environmental protection measures.

The regional project aims to reduce the volume of land-based waste entering the Caspian Sea by strengthening policies and legislation, promoting sustainable waste management practices, advancing circular economy principles, and fostering regional cooperation among the Caspian littoral states.

The project is implemented in close collaboration with the countries of the Caspian region and builds on the mechanisms of the Tehran Convention, as well as international experience in addressing marine litter. This collaborative approach helps unite regional efforts to preserve the unique ecosystem of the Caspian Sea and contribute to a more sustainable future. ///nCa, 1 August 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)