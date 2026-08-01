United Nations Games 2026 Conclude at United Nations Headquarters

The Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the United Nations organized the Closing Ceremony of the United Nations Games 2026 at United Nations Headquarters, bringing together Permanent Representatives, senior United Nations officials, diplomats, athletes and partners to celebrate another successful edition of the Games.

The United Nations Games are one of the international sports diplomacy initiatives of the Leadership of Turkmenistan, aimed at promoting peace, trust, friendship and mutual understanding among nations through sport. Held pursuant to United Nations General Assembly resolution 78/325, the Games brought together representatives of Permanent Missions, the United Nations Secretariat, specialized agencies, funds and programmes in an atmosphere of mutual respect, fair play and international cooperation.

The ceremony was opened by H.E. Mr. Vepa Hajiyev, Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the United Nations. In his remarks, he underlined that sports diplomacy constitutes one of the important priorities of the foreign and domestic policy pursued by the President of Turkmenistan, H.E. Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, H.E. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, highlighting sport as a powerful instrument for strengthening trust, advancing dialogue and fostering international cooperation.

Remarks were also delivered by H.E. Mr. Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and Co-Chair of the Organizing Committee, Ms. Bjørg Sandkjær, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination in the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Mr. Robert Skinner, Chief of Partnerships and Global Engagement in the Department of Global Communications, and other distinguished officials.

A special highlight of the ceremony was the participation of internationally renowned mixed martial arts athletes Dovletjan Yagshymuradov of Turkmenistan and Alexander Volkov of the Russian Federation as Special Guests. By decision of the Organizing Committee of the United Nations Games, they were appointed the Honorary Ambassador of the United Nations Games in recognition of their outstanding sporting achievements and their contribution to promoting friendship, mutual respect, healthy lifestyles and the ideals of sports diplomacy.

The audience also viewed video presentations showcasing memorable moments from the United Nations Games 2026.

The central part of the ceremony featured the presentation of trophies, medals and special awards to the winners and medalists in football, volleyball, basketball, badminton, chess, table tennis, pickleball, yoga and running. Awards were presented by representatives of the coordinating Permanent Missions and United Nations entities.

The Organizing Committee expressed its sincere appreciation to all Permanent Missions, United Nations entities, sports coordinators, referees, volunteers and partners whose dedication contributed to the successful organization of the Games.

The United Nations Games 2026 were dedicated to the 35th Anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan, as well as to the Year 2026 proclaimed in Turkmenistan under the motto “Independent Neutral Turkmenistan – Homeland of Purposeful Winged Horses.” The Games served as another practical embodiment of the international initiatives of the Leadership of Turkmenistan aimed at promoting a culture of peace, trust, healthy lifestyles and broad international cooperation through sports diplomacy.

Concluding the ceremony, participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to the further development of the United Nations Games as a unique international platform for strengthening trust, friendship and cooperation among nations. ///Permanent mission of Turkmenistan to the UN