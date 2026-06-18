SRSG Kaha Imnadze participates in the Eighth Meeting of Special Representatives and Envoys of European Union and Central Asian countries on Afghanistan

On 15 June 2026, Kaha Imnadze, the SRSG for Central Asia and Head of UNRCCA, took part in the “8th Meeting of the Special Representatives and Envoys of the European Union and Central Asian Countries on Afghanistan”.

The meeting, hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan at the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, provided an opportunity to exchange views and analyses on developments in Afghanistan that impact regional security and prosperity. Discussions also aimed at highlighting and coordinating the efforts of the Central Asian states, the European Union, and the United Nations, represented by UNRCCA and the UN Assistance Mission for Afghanistan (UNAMA), in promoting cooperation and supporting stability and development across the region.

SRSG Kaha Imnadze in his statement emphasized that UNRCCA shares the concerns of the States of the region regarding border security, the continued presence of terrorist and extremist groups on Afghan territory, drug trafficking, and the rights of minorities, women and girls, among other challenges. At the same time, he stressed that UNRCCA fully supports the approach of the Central Asian states, which recognizes that long-term stability can only be achieved through the full integration of Afghanistan into regional economic development processes. /// nCa, 18 June 2026 (in partnership with UNRCCA)