nCa Special Reports – We were ahead by seven weeks

The Pipeline Technology Journal (ptj), a gold standard in the industry and sharply focused on pipelines, has published a detailed analysis titled “Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Why Pipelines Are Critical for Global Energy Security.”

It is available here: https://www.pipeline-journal.net/news/analysis-strait-hormuz-crisis-why-pipelines-are-critical-glob…

We just want to point out that we dealt with this subject in considerably more detail in our nCa Special Report “Return of Pipelines.”

While the ptj analysis was published on 11 June 2026, our report was launched on 25 April 2026.

We were ahead of the industry leader by seven weeks. /// nCa, 18 June 2026