Magtymguly Fragi’s Legacy Celebrated at Cultural Events in Tehran

On 17 June 2026, the Cultural Institute of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) hosted a conference dedicated to the life and work of Magtymguly Fragi, titled “The Voice of Unity and Cultural Revival in the Economic Cooperation Organization Region.”

The conference was attended by ambassadors and diplomats of foreign states in Tehran, researchers of Magtymguly’s work, cultural and art figures, as well as representatives of the public.

During the event, speeches were delivered by the President of the Cultural Institute, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan, a professor of history from the National University of Tajikistan, the Director of the “House of Turkmen Culture” Arts Institute in the Islamic Republic of Iran, and literary scholars.

The presentations highlighted the role of the Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi in national and world literature, the study of his creative heritage, new discoveries related to his life and work, and his philosophical ideas. The speakers also emphasized the significance of such noble ideals in his poetry as patriotism, unity, justice, and humanism. Video materials dedicated to the poet were shown during the event.

Furthermore, high praise was given to the efforts of the President of Turkmenistan, as well as the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Hero-Arkadag, in promoting and popularizing the work of Magtymguly Fragi worldwide.

Additionally, on 16 June 2026, a cultural event dedicated to the poems of Magtymguly Fragi was held at Kharazmi University in Tehran.

The event was attended by the Ambassadors of Turkmenistan and Tajikistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the President of the ECO Cultural Institute, representatives of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as Iranian Turkmens.

During this event, participants presented reports on Magtymguly Fragi’s work, recited his poems, performed songs based on his writings, and presented a number of stage performances related to Turkmen culture, art, and literature. ///nCa, 18 June 2026 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Iran)