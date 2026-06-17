Turkmenistan Sets New Rules for Mobile Device Use in Schools and Universities

Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Education has approved new regulations governing how students may use personal mobile devices at the country’s educational institutions, reports THP.

The order — Ministry Order No. 197, dated May 19, 2026 — was officially registered with the Ministry of Adalat (Justice) on June 3, 2026.

The regulations lay out the legal and ethical framework for using smartphones, tablets, laptops and other devices in the classroom. Under the new rules, students and teachers may use mobile devices as an information resource and to access digital libraries, online courses and distance-learning tools. Educational institutions are required to provide the necessary software and network access, train staff to work with digital tools, and help students set up their devices for educational purposes.

The rules also place strong emphasis on digital safety and etiquette. Students must use devices strictly for educational purposes and only with a teacher’s permission, switch devices to silent or airplane mode during lessons, and refrain from taking photos or videos without the consent of those involved.

To safeguard students’ moral and physical well-being, schools and universities are expected to run awareness sessions for both students and parents. Oversight of the new rules has been assigned to the relevant departments within the Ministry of Education. /// nCa, 17 June 2026